Supreme Petro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,234.58 crore, up 3.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,234.58 crore in September 2022 up 3.68% from Rs. 1,190.76 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.65 crore in September 2022 down 53.06% from Rs. 127.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.44 crore in September 2022 down 49.93% from Rs. 180.61 crore in September 2021.

Supreme Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.51 in September 2021.

Supreme Petro shares closed at 712.05 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.73% returns over the last 12 months.