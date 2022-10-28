 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Supreme Petro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,234.58 crore, up 3.68% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supreme Petrochem are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,234.58 crore in September 2022 up 3.68% from Rs. 1,190.76 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.65 crore in September 2022 down 53.06% from Rs. 127.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.44 crore in September 2022 down 49.93% from Rs. 180.61 crore in September 2021.

Supreme Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.51 in September 2021.

Supreme Petro shares closed at 712.05 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.73% returns over the last 12 months.

Supreme Petrochem
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,231.76 1,484.18 1,189.26
Other Operating Income 2.82 1.21 1.50
Total Income From Operations 1,234.58 1,485.40 1,190.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 777.60 866.78 561.26
Purchase of Traded Goods 301.37 331.56 297.44
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.94 -50.51 96.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.99 13.70 10.91
Depreciation 11.49 10.54 10.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 67.87 72.21 48.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 67.20 241.11 165.14
Other Income 11.74 12.05 4.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 78.95 253.16 169.73
Interest 0.92 0.92 2.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 78.03 252.24 167.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 78.03 252.24 167.72
Tax 18.38 63.15 40.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 59.65 189.09 127.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 59.65 189.09 127.07
Equity Share Capital 37.61 37.61 94.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.34 20.11 13.51
Diluted EPS 6.34 20.11 13.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.34 20.11 13.52
Diluted EPS 6.34 20.11 13.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 28, 2022 09:44 am
