Supreme Petro Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,190.76 crore, up 71.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,190.76 crore in September 2021 up 71.57% from Rs. 694.06 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 127.07 crore in September 2021 up 47.49% from Rs. 86.15 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 180.61 crore in September 2021 up 46.74% from Rs. 123.08 crore in September 2020.

Supreme Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 13.51 in September 2021 from Rs. 9.16 in September 2020.

Supreme Petro shares closed at 731.65 on October 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.56% returns over the last 6 months and 177.77% over the last 12 months.