Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 09:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Supreme Petro Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 694.06 crore, up 3.76% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supreme Petrochem are:

Net Sales at Rs 694.06 crore in September 2020 up 3.76% from Rs. 668.88 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.15 crore in September 2020 up 138.88% from Rs. 36.07 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.08 crore in September 2020 up 278.59% from Rs. 32.51 crore in September 2019.

Supreme Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 9.16 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.74 in September 2019.

Supreme Petro shares closed at 272.30 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 87.28% returns over the last 6 months and 57.86% over the last 12 months.

Supreme Petrochem
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations692.18290.19665.99
Other Operating Income1.882.082.89
Total Income From Operations694.06292.27668.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials336.89187.75449.11
Purchase of Traded Goods162.6257.67193.42
Increase/Decrease in Stocks23.7110.96-60.05
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost10.7011.2510.35
Depreciation9.679.368.93
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses43.7427.8346.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax106.73-12.5520.78
Other Income6.671.782.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax113.41-10.7723.58
Interest1.301.871.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax112.11-12.6422.21
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax112.11-12.6422.21
Tax25.95-0.75-13.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities86.15-11.8836.07
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period86.15-11.8836.07
Equity Share Capital94.0294.1196.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.16-1.243.74
Diluted EPS9.16-1.243.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.16-1.243.74
Diluted EPS9.16-1.243.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 27, 2020 09:33 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Petrochemicals #Results #Supreme Petro #Supreme Petrochem

