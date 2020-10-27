Supreme Petro Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 694.06 crore, up 3.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 694.06 crore in September 2020 up 3.76% from Rs. 668.88 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.15 crore in September 2020 up 138.88% from Rs. 36.07 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.08 crore in September 2020 up 278.59% from Rs. 32.51 crore in September 2019.

Supreme Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 9.16 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.74 in September 2019.

Supreme Petro shares closed at 272.30 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 87.28% returns over the last 6 months and 57.86% over the last 12 months.