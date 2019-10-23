Supreme Petro Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 668.88 crore, down 12.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 668.88 crore in September 2019 down 12.33% from Rs. 762.94 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.07 crore in September 2019 up 358.55% from Rs. 7.87 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.51 crore in September 2019 up 66.8% from Rs. 19.49 crore in September 2018.

Supreme Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 3.74 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.82 in September 2018.

Supreme Petro shares closed at 180.55 on October 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.62% returns over the last 6 months and -26.86% over the last 12 months.