Supreme Petro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,386.85 crore, down 7.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,386.85 crore in March 2023 down 7.4% from Rs. 1,497.74 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 159.81 crore in March 2023 down 29.1% from Rs. 225.40 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 229.86 crore in March 2023 down 27.53% from Rs. 317.18 crore in March 2022.