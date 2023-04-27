 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Supreme Petro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,386.85 crore, down 7.4% Y-o-Y

Apr 27, 2023 / 11:45 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supreme Petrochem are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,386.85 crore in March 2023 down 7.4% from Rs. 1,497.74 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 159.81 crore in March 2023 down 29.1% from Rs. 225.40 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 229.86 crore in March 2023 down 27.53% from Rs. 317.18 crore in March 2022.

Supreme Petrochem
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,386.85 1,177.39 1,495.16
Other Operating Income -- 2.99 2.58
Total Income From Operations 1,386.85 1,180.38 1,497.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 875.02 695.64 728.97
Purchase of Traded Goods 286.12 271.59 304.81
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -61.67 9.42 78.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.43 15.60 10.64
Depreciation 13.55 11.02 10.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 66.04 69.26 67.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 195.36 107.86 297.42
Other Income 20.95 14.19 9.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 216.31 122.05 306.80
Interest 0.78 0.96 1.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 215.52 121.09 305.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 215.52 121.09 305.09
Tax 55.72 31.50 79.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 159.81 89.59 225.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 159.81 89.59 225.40
Equity Share Capital 37.61 37.61 94.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 1,478.02
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.50 9.53 23.97
Diluted EPS 8.50 9.53 23.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.50 9.53 23.97
Diluted EPS 8.50 9.53 23.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
