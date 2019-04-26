Supreme Petro Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 822.04 crore, down 7.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 822.04 crore in March 2019 down 7.39% from Rs. 887.61 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.95 crore in March 2019 down 5.36% from Rs. 41.16 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.34 crore in March 2019 down 5.55% from Rs. 71.30 crore in March 2018.

Supreme Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.04 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.26 in March 2018.

Supreme Petro shares closed at 278.55 on July 27, 2018 (NSE) and has given 2.18% returns over the last 6 months and -29.53% over the last 12 months.