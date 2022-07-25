 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Supreme Petro Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,485.40 crore, up 41.77% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supreme Petrochem are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,485.40 crore in June 2022 up 41.77% from Rs. 1,047.79 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 189.09 crore in June 2022 up 29.29% from Rs. 146.25 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 263.70 crore in June 2022 up 28.28% from Rs. 205.56 crore in June 2021.

Supreme Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 20.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.56 in June 2021.

Supreme Petro shares closed at 888.75 on July 22, 2022 (NSE)

Supreme Petrochem
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,484.18 1,495.16 1,043.57
Other Operating Income 1.21 2.58 4.22
Total Income From Operations 1,485.40 1,497.74 1,047.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 866.78 728.97 620.63
Purchase of Traded Goods 331.56 304.81 255.59
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -50.51 78.04 -96.68
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.70 10.64 13.61
Depreciation 10.54 10.38 10.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 72.21 67.49 57.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 241.11 297.42 187.38
Other Income 12.05 9.39 8.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 253.16 306.80 195.56
Interest 0.92 1.71 1.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 252.24 305.09 194.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 252.24 305.09 194.43
Tax 63.15 79.69 48.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 189.09 225.40 146.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 189.09 225.40 146.25
Equity Share Capital 37.61 94.02 94.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- 1,478.02 --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.11 23.97 15.56
Diluted EPS 20.11 23.97 15.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.11 23.97 15.56
Diluted EPS 20.11 23.97 15.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jul 25, 2022 09:00 am
