Supreme Petro Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,047.79 crore, up 258.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,047.79 crore in June 2021 up 258.5% from Rs. 292.27 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 146.25 crore in June 2021 up 1330.59% from Rs. 11.88 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 205.56 crore in June 2021 up 14678.72% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2020.

Supreme Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 15.56 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.24 in June 2020.

Supreme Petro shares closed at 745.95 on July 16, 2021 (BSE)