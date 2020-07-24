Supreme Petro Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 292.27 crore, down 62.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supreme Petrochem are:
Net Sales at Rs 292.27 crore in June 2020 down 62.08% from Rs. 770.71 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.88 crore in June 2020 down 128.99% from Rs. 41.00 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2020 down 101.95% from Rs. 72.19 crore in June 2019.
Supreme Petro shares closed at 187.40 on July 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 3.34% returns over the last 6 months and -6.28% over the last 12 months.
|Supreme Petrochem
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|290.19
|661.58
|767.18
|Other Operating Income
|2.08
|1.32
|3.53
|Total Income From Operations
|292.27
|662.90
|770.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|187.75
|414.01
|436.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|57.67
|165.10
|183.63
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|10.96
|-15.91
|27.99
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.25
|10.13
|11.05
|Depreciation
|9.36
|9.27
|8.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|27.83
|50.39
|44.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.55
|29.90
|59.34
|Other Income
|1.78
|2.48
|4.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.77
|32.38
|63.75
|Interest
|1.87
|1.81
|1.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.64
|30.57
|62.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.64
|30.57
|62.43
|Tax
|-0.75
|7.06
|21.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.88
|23.51
|41.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.88
|23.51
|41.00
|Equity Share Capital
|94.11
|96.44
|96.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.24
|2.44
|4.25
|Diluted EPS
|-1.24
|2.44
|4.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.24
|2.44
|4.25
|Diluted EPS
|-1.24
|2.44
|4.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 24, 2020 09:15 am