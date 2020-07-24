Supreme Petro Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 292.27 crore, down 62.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 292.27 crore in June 2020 down 62.08% from Rs. 770.71 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.88 crore in June 2020 down 128.99% from Rs. 41.00 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2020 down 101.95% from Rs. 72.19 crore in June 2019.

Supreme Petro shares closed at 187.40 on July 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 3.34% returns over the last 6 months and -6.28% over the last 12 months.