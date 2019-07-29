App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 01:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Supreme Petro Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 770.71 crore, down 7.91% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supreme Petrochem are:

Net Sales at Rs 770.71 crore in June 2019 down 7.91% from Rs. 836.88 crore in June 2018.

Close

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.00 crore in June 2019 up 105.42% from Rs. 19.96 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.19 crore in June 2019 up 97.03% from Rs. 36.64 crore in June 2018.

Supreme Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 4.25 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.07 in June 2018.

Supreme Petro shares closed at 278.55 on July 27, 2018 (NSE) and has given 2.18% returns over the last 6 months and -29.53% over the last 12 months.

Supreme Petrochem
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'19Mar'19Jun'18
Net Sales/Income from operations767.18817.02833.65
Other Operating Income3.535.013.23
Total Income From Operations770.71822.04836.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials436.15464.96505.07
Purchase of Traded Goods183.63193.83234.62
Increase/Decrease in Stocks27.9945.41-3.80
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost11.058.8210.37
Depreciation8.445.895.60
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses44.1143.9556.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.3459.1828.13
Other Income4.412.272.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.7561.4531.04
Interest1.320.770.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax62.4360.6830.05
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax62.4360.6830.05
Tax21.4321.7310.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities41.0038.9519.96
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period41.0038.9519.96
Equity Share Capital96.5096.5096.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.254.042.07
Diluted EPS4.254.042.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.254.042.07
Diluted EPS4.254.042.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
 
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 06:41 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Petrochemicals #Results #Supreme Petro #Supreme Petrochem

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.