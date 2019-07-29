Supreme Petro Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 770.71 crore, down 7.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supreme Petrochem are:

Net Sales at Rs 770.71 crore in June 2019 down 7.91% from Rs. 836.88 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.00 crore in June 2019 up 105.42% from Rs. 19.96 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.19 crore in June 2019 up 97.03% from Rs. 36.64 crore in June 2018.

Supreme Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 4.25 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.07 in June 2018.

Supreme Petro shares closed at 278.55 on July 27, 2018 (NSE) and has given 2.18% returns over the last 6 months and -29.53% over the last 12 months.