Supreme Petro Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 621.76 crore, down 19.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 621.76 crore in December 2019 down 19.45% from Rs. 771.95 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2019 up 111.8% from Rs. 17.57 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.07 crore in December 2019 up 169.86% from Rs. 20.14 crore in December 2018.

Supreme Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.82 in December 2018.

Supreme Petro shares closed at 181.35 on January 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -9.30% returns over the last 6 months and -2.18% over the last 12 months.