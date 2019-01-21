Supreme Petro Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 771.95 crore, up 6.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supreme Petrochem are:
Net Sales at Rs 771.95 crore in December 2018 up 6.47% from Rs. 725.02 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.57 crore in December 2018 down 162.79% from Rs. 27.98 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 20.14 crore in December 2018 down 141.62% from Rs. 48.39 crore in December 2017.
Supreme Petro shares closed at 278.55 on July 27, 2018 (NSE) and has given 2.18% returns over the last 6 months and -29.53% over the last 12 months.
|
|Supreme Petrochem
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|766.88
|759.26
|720.80
|Other Operating Income
|5.06
|3.69
|4.22
|Total Income From Operations
|771.95
|762.94
|725.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|465.18
|525.77
|407.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|208.07
|223.71
|207.15
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|76.86
|-61.63
|13.96
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.83
|9.64
|12.24
|Depreciation
|5.94
|5.84
|5.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|33.88
|48.04
|36.79
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-28.80
|11.57
|42.59
|Other Income
|2.72
|2.08
|0.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-26.08
|13.65
|43.16
|Interest
|0.64
|1.50
|0.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-26.72
|12.15
|42.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-26.72
|12.15
|42.77
|Tax
|-9.15
|4.29
|14.79
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-17.57
|7.87
|27.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-17.57
|7.87
|27.98
|Equity Share Capital
|96.50
|96.50
|96.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.82
|0.82
|2.90
|Diluted EPS
|-1.82
|0.82
|2.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.82
|0.82
|2.90
|Diluted EPS
|-1.82
|0.82
|2.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited