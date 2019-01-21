Supreme Petro Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 771.95 crore, up 6.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 771.95 crore in December 2018 up 6.47% from Rs. 725.02 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.57 crore in December 2018 down 162.79% from Rs. 27.98 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 20.14 crore in December 2018 down 141.62% from Rs. 48.39 crore in December 2017.

Supreme Petro shares closed at 278.55 on July 27, 2018 (NSE) and has given 2.18% returns over the last 6 months and -29.53% over the last 12 months.