Supreme Infra Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 39.46 crore, down 30.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.46 crore in December 2021 down 30.52% from Rs. 56.80 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 196.60 crore in December 2021 up 26.5% from Rs. 267.50 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.17 crore in December 2021 up 90.47% from Rs. 54.25 crore in December 2020.

Supreme Infra shares closed at 20.00 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 44.93% returns over the last 12 months.