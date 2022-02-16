Supreme Infra Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 39.46 crore, down 30.52% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 02:28 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Supreme Infrastructure India are:
Net Sales at Rs 39.46 crore in December 2021 down 30.52% from Rs. 56.80 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 196.60 crore in December 2021 up 26.5% from Rs. 267.50 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.17 crore in December 2021 up 90.47% from Rs. 54.25 crore in December 2020.
Supreme Infra shares closed at 20.00 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 44.93% returns over the last 12 months.
|Supreme Infrastructure India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|39.46
|32.75
|56.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|39.46
|32.75
|56.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|27.00
|24.93
|8.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.35
|1.23
|1.12
|Depreciation
|6.32
|6.32
|4.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.86
|4.73
|111.74
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.06
|-4.46
|-69.18
|Other Income
|-0.42
|0.75
|10.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.49
|-3.71
|-58.89
|Interest
|190.67
|233.13
|193.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-202.15
|-236.84
|-251.92
|Exceptional Items
|-10.00
|-15.46
|-0.40
|P/L Before Tax
|-212.15
|-252.30
|-252.32
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-212.15
|-252.30
|-252.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-212.15
|-252.30
|-252.32
|Minority Interest
|15.55
|8.10
|6.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-21.18
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-196.60
|-244.20
|-267.50
|Equity Share Capital
|25.70
|25.70
|25.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-76.50
|-95.03
|-104.09
|Diluted EPS
|-76.50
|-95.03
|-104.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-76.50
|-95.03
|-104.09
|Diluted EPS
|-76.50
|-95.03
|-104.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited