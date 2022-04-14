Supreme Industries Q4 PAT may dip 36.1% YoY to Rs. 287.8 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Consumer Discretionary sector. The brokerage house expects Supreme Industries to report net profit at Rs. 287.8 crore down 36.1% year-on-year (up 17.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 5.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 13.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,206.8 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 28.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 15.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 366.5 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

