 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Supreme Industries Q2 PAT may dip 28.7% YoY to Rs. 163 cr: Yes Securities

Broker Research
Oct 14, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 2.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 10.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,979.7 crore, according to Yes Securities.

Yes Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Building Materials sector. The brokerage house expects Supreme Industries to report net profit at Rs. 163 crore down 28.7% year-on-year (down 23.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 2.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 10.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,979.7 crore, according to Yes Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 573 percent Y-o-Y (down 181 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 205.5 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Yes_ALL

Broker Research
TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #building materials #earnings #Result Poll #Supreme Industries #Yes Securities
first published: Oct 14, 2022 09:45 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.