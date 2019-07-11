Supreme Industries Q1 PAT seen up 19.7% YoY to Rs. 118.4 cr: ICICI Direct

Centre's draft Cauvery Management Scheme approved | Date of verdict: May 18 | The Supreme Court approved the Centre’s draft Cauvery Management Scheme for smooth distribution of water among the four southern riparian states. (Image: Reuters)

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 19) earnings estimates for the Consumer Discretionary sector. The brokerage house expects Supreme Industries to report net profit at Rs. 118.4 crore up 19.7% year-on-year (down 4.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 13.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,532.8 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 21.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 12 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 226.3 crore.

