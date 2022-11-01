Supreme Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,086.58 crore, up 8.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supreme Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 2,086.58 crore in September 2022 up 8.2% from Rs. 1,928.53 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 104.09 crore in September 2022 down 53.93% from Rs. 225.93 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 193.28 crore in September 2022 down 44.97% from Rs. 351.21 crore in September 2021.
Supreme Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 17.79 in September 2021.
|Supreme Ind shares closed at 2,170.30 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.66% returns over the last 6 months and -6.66% over the last 12 months.
|Supreme Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,086.58
|2,205.98
|1,928.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,086.58
|2,205.98
|1,928.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,597.76
|1,558.13
|1,326.41
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|37.39
|32.53
|30.83
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-33.01
|31.75
|-36.52
|Power & Fuel
|65.86
|56.47
|--
|Employees Cost
|87.81
|90.79
|86.41
|Depreciation
|64.85
|61.68
|57.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|183.52
|167.51
|210.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|82.40
|207.12
|253.82
|Other Income
|46.03
|4.55
|40.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|128.43
|211.67
|294.08
|Interest
|1.20
|1.63
|0.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|127.23
|210.04
|293.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|127.23
|210.04
|293.40
|Tax
|23.14
|54.30
|67.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|104.09
|155.74
|225.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|104.09
|155.74
|225.93
|Equity Share Capital
|25.41
|25.41
|25.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.19
|12.26
|17.79
|Diluted EPS
|8.19
|12.26
|17.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.19
|12.26
|17.79
|Diluted EPS
|8.19
|12.26
|17.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited