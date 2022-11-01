Supreme Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,086.58 crore, up 8.2% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,086.58 2,205.98 1,928.53 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2,086.58 2,205.98 1,928.53 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,597.76 1,558.13 1,326.41 Purchase of Traded Goods 37.39 32.53 30.83 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -33.01 31.75 -36.52 Power & Fuel 65.86 56.47 -- Employees Cost 87.81 90.79 86.41 Depreciation 64.85 61.68 57.13 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 183.52 167.51 210.45 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 82.40 207.12 253.82 Other Income 46.03 4.55 40.26 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 128.43 211.67 294.08 Interest 1.20 1.63 0.68 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 127.23 210.04 293.40 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 127.23 210.04 293.40 Tax 23.14 54.30 67.47 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 104.09 155.74 225.93 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 104.09 155.74 225.93 Equity Share Capital 25.41 25.41 25.41 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.19 12.26 17.79 Diluted EPS 8.19 12.26 17.79 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.19 12.26 17.79 Diluted EPS 8.19 12.26 17.79 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited