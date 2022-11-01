 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Supreme Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,086.58 crore, up 8.2% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supreme Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 2,086.58 crore in September 2022 up 8.2% from Rs. 1,928.53 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 104.09 crore in September 2022 down 53.93% from Rs. 225.93 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 193.28 crore in September 2022 down 44.97% from Rs. 351.21 crore in September 2021.
Supreme Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 17.79 in September 2021. Supreme Ind shares closed at 2,170.30 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.66% returns over the last 6 months and -6.66% over the last 12 months.
Supreme Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations2,086.582,205.981,928.53
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,086.582,205.981,928.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,597.761,558.131,326.41
Purchase of Traded Goods37.3932.5330.83
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-33.0131.75-36.52
Power & Fuel65.8656.47--
Employees Cost87.8190.7986.41
Depreciation64.8561.6857.13
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses183.52167.51210.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax82.40207.12253.82
Other Income46.034.5540.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax128.43211.67294.08
Interest1.201.630.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax127.23210.04293.40
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax127.23210.04293.40
Tax23.1454.3067.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities104.09155.74225.93
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period104.09155.74225.93
Equity Share Capital25.4125.4125.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.1912.2617.79
Diluted EPS8.1912.2617.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.1912.2617.79
Diluted EPS8.1912.2617.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 1, 2022 09:33 am
