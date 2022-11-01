Supreme Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,086.58 crore, up 8.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,086.58 crore in September 2022 up 8.2% from Rs. 1,928.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 104.09 crore in September 2022 down 53.93% from Rs. 225.93 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 193.28 crore in September 2022 down 44.97% from Rs. 351.21 crore in September 2021.

Supreme Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 17.79 in September 2021.