Supreme Ind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,316.00 crore, up 24.73% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1,316.00 crore in September 2018 up 24.73% from Rs. 1,055.06 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 114.10 crore in September 2018 up 63.96% from Rs. 69.59 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 227.29 crore in September 2018 up 47.73% from Rs. 153.85 crore in September 2017.

Supreme Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 8.98 in September 2018 from Rs. 5.48 in September 2017.

Supreme Ind shares closed at 984.40 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -24.79% returns over the last 6 months and -11.94% over the last 12 months.