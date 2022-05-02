 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Supreme Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,557.08 crore, up 22.67% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supreme Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,557.08 crore in March 2022 up 22.67% from Rs. 2,084.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 254.26 crore in March 2022 down 24.81% from Rs. 338.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 400.04 crore in March 2022 down 22.17% from Rs. 513.97 crore in March 2021.

Supreme Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 20.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 26.62 in March 2021.

Supreme Ind shares closed at 1,946.90 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.40% returns over the last 6 months and -4.99% over the last 12 months.

Supreme Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,557.08 1,945.12 2,084.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,557.08 1,945.12 2,084.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,787.64 1,317.50 1,209.90
Purchase of Traded Goods 37.66 38.78 27.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 18.55 -33.90 37.33
Power & Fuel 61.47 51.00 54.80
Employees Cost 90.06 87.70 92.77
Depreciation 58.82 57.47 54.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 170.27 166.21 152.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 332.61 260.36 454.98
Other Income 8.61 14.51 4.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 341.22 274.87 459.18
Interest 1.88 0.46 0.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 339.34 274.41 458.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 339.34 274.41 458.72
Tax 85.08 67.82 120.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 254.26 206.59 338.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 254.26 206.59 338.17
Equity Share Capital 25.41 25.41 25.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.02 16.26 26.62
Diluted EPS 20.02 16.26 26.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.02 16.26 26.62
Diluted EPS 20.02 16.26 26.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 2, 2022 08:52 am
