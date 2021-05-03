Supreme Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,084.59 crore, up 45.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,084.59 crore in March 2021 up 45.73% from Rs. 1,430.42 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 338.17 crore in March 2021 up 120.87% from Rs. 153.11 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 513.97 crore in March 2021 up 87.7% from Rs. 273.82 crore in March 2020.

Supreme Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 26.62 in March 2021 from Rs. 12.05 in March 2020.

Supreme Ind shares closed at 2,049.55 on April 30, 2021 (NSE) and has given 41.67% returns over the last 6 months and 87.25% over the last 12 months.