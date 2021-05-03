MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Supreme Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,084.59 crore, up 45.73% Y-o-Y

May 03, 2021 / 02:53 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supreme Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,084.59 crore in March 2021 up 45.73% from Rs. 1,430.42 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 338.17 crore in March 2021 up 120.87% from Rs. 153.11 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 513.97 crore in March 2021 up 87.7% from Rs. 273.82 crore in March 2020.

Supreme Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 26.62 in March 2021 from Rs. 12.05 in March 2020.

Close

Supreme Ind shares closed at 2,049.55 on April 30, 2021 (NSE) and has given 41.67% returns over the last 6 months and 87.25% over the last 12 months.

Supreme Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations2,084.591,843.771,430.42
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,084.591,843.771,430.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,209.901,078.12879.48
Purchase of Traded Goods27.1849.3811.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks37.3333.52-43.26
Power & Fuel54.80--55.08
Employees Cost92.7780.9473.81
Depreciation54.7954.9252.86
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses152.84200.09179.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax454.98346.80220.90
Other Income4.206.940.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax459.18353.74220.96
Interest0.46-1.244.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax458.72354.98216.76
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax458.72354.98216.76
Tax120.5588.6463.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities338.17266.34153.11
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period338.17266.34153.11
Equity Share Capital25.4125.4125.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS26.6220.9712.05
Diluted EPS26.6220.9712.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS26.6220.9712.05
Diluted EPS26.6220.9712.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Results #Supreme Ind #Supreme Industries
first published: May 3, 2021 02:49 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.