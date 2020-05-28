Supreme Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,430.42 crore, down 6.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,430.42 crore in March 2020 down 6.56% from Rs. 1,530.88 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 153.11 crore in March 2020 up 35.41% from Rs. 113.07 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 273.82 crore in March 2020 up 33.46% from Rs. 205.17 crore in March 2019.

Supreme Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 12.05 in March 2020 from Rs. 8.26 in March 2019.

Supreme Ind shares closed at 979.80 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -13.77% returns over the last 6 months and -8.91% over the last 12 months.