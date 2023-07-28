Supreme Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,368.54 crore, up 7.37% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,368.54 2,598.20 2,205.98 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2,368.54 2,598.20 2,205.98 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,688.72 1,651.21 1,558.13 Purchase of Traded Goods 30.97 31.70 32.53 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -63.69 45.47 31.75 Power & Fuel 79.28 -- 56.47 Employees Cost 102.98 99.34 90.79 Depreciation 72.05 72.10 61.68 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 208.55 289.96 167.51 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 249.68 408.42 207.12 Other Income 14.20 11.41 4.55 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 263.88 419.83 211.67 Interest 1.69 4.04 1.63 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 262.19 415.79 210.04 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 262.19 415.79 210.04 Tax 67.83 105.23 54.30 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 194.36 310.56 155.74 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 194.36 310.56 155.74 Equity Share Capital 25.41 25.41 25.41 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 15.30 24.45 12.26 Diluted EPS 15.30 24.45 12.26 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 15.30 24.45 12.26 Diluted EPS 15.30 24.45 12.26 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited