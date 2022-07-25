 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Supreme Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,205.98 crore, up 64.37% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 10:36 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supreme Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,205.98 crore in June 2022 up 64.37% from Rs. 1,342.08 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 155.74 crore in June 2022 up 24.48% from Rs. 125.11 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 273.35 crore in June 2022 up 20.79% from Rs. 226.30 crore in June 2021.

Supreme Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 12.26 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.85 in June 2021.

Supreme Ind shares closed at 1,895.05 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.46% returns over the last 6 months and -9.57% over the last 12 months.

Supreme Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,205.98 2,557.08 1,342.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,205.98 2,557.08 1,342.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,558.13 1,787.64 997.38
Purchase of Traded Goods 32.53 37.66 29.23
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 31.75 18.55 -160.40
Power & Fuel 56.47 61.47 44.35
Employees Cost 90.79 90.06 80.13
Depreciation 61.68 58.82 56.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 167.51 170.27 129.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 207.12 332.61 165.88
Other Income 4.55 8.61 4.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 211.67 341.22 170.20
Interest 1.63 1.88 2.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 210.04 339.34 168.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 210.04 339.34 168.07
Tax 54.30 85.08 42.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 155.74 254.26 125.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 155.74 254.26 125.11
Equity Share Capital 25.41 25.41 25.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.26 20.02 9.85
Diluted EPS 12.26 20.02 9.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.26 20.02 9.85
Diluted EPS 12.26 20.02 9.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Results #Supreme Ind #Supreme Industries
first published: Jul 25, 2022 10:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.