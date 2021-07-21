Supreme Ind Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,342.08 crore, up 27.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,342.08 crore in June 2021 up 27.35% from Rs. 1,053.88 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 125.11 crore in June 2021 up 189.07% from Rs. 43.28 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 226.30 crore in June 2021 up 92.76% from Rs. 117.40 crore in June 2020.

Supreme Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 9.85 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.41 in June 2020.

Supreme Ind shares closed at 2,108.95 on July 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 24.53% returns over the last 6 months and 82.52% over the last 12 months.