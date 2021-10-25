Supreme Ind Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,928.54 crore, up 40.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,928.54 crore in September 2021 up 40.28% from Rs. 1,374.78 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 228.71 crore in September 2021 up 30.73% from Rs. 174.95 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 314.88 crore in September 2021 up 23.03% from Rs. 255.93 crore in September 2020.

Supreme Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 18.00 in September 2021 from Rs. 13.77 in September 2020.

Supreme Ind shares closed at 2,368.15 on October 22, 2021 (NSE)