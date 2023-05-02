Supreme Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,598.30 crore, up 1.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,598.30 crore in March 2023 up 1.61% from Rs. 2,557.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 359.43 crore in March 2023 up 10.98% from Rs. 323.86 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 491.69 crore in March 2023 up 22.91% from Rs. 400.03 crore in March 2022.