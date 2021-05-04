Supreme Ind Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,084.59 crore, up 45.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,084.59 crore in March 2021 up 45.73% from Rs. 1,430.49 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 450.38 crore in March 2021 up 284.02% from Rs. 117.28 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 513.40 crore in March 2021 up 87.72% from Rs. 273.49 crore in March 2020.

Supreme Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 35.46 in March 2021 from Rs. 9.23 in March 2020.

Supreme Ind shares closed at 2,109.30 on May 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.67% returns over the last 6 months and 112.90% over the last 12 months.