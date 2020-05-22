App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 02:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Supreme Ind Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,430.49 crore, down 6.56% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Supreme Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,430.49 crore in March 2020 down 6.56% from Rs. 1,530.91 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 117.28 crore in March 2020 down 5.46% from Rs. 124.05 crore in March 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 273.49 crore in March 2020 up 33.37% from Rs. 205.06 crore in March 2019.

Supreme Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 9.23 in March 2020 from Rs. 9.12 in March 2019.

Supreme Ind shares closed at 912.35 on May 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given -19.62% returns over the last 6 months and -10.99% over the last 12 months.

Supreme Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,430.491,373.321,530.91
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,430.491,373.321,530.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials879.37953.27947.17
Purchase of Traded Goods12.039.2848.98
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-43.26-73.4864.84
Power & Fuel55.0854.1354.45
Employees Cost74.2068.4572.02
Depreciation52.8751.5448.13
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses179.64140.74141.47
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax220.56169.39153.85
Other Income0.060.803.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax220.62170.19156.93
Interest4.215.656.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax216.41164.54150.51
Exceptional Items----11.31
P/L Before Tax216.41164.54161.82
Tax106.1041.9148.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities110.31122.63112.96
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period110.31122.63112.96
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates6.970.7611.09
Net P/L After M.I & Associates117.28123.39124.05
Equity Share Capital25.4125.4125.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.239.719.12
Diluted EPS9.239.719.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.239.719.12
Diluted EPS9.239.719.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited




Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 22, 2020 02:45 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Results #Supreme Ind #Supreme Industries

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | MHA allows select category of stranded OCI cardholders to return to India

Coronavirus pandemic | MHA allows select category of stranded OCI cardholders to return to India

Coronavirus pandemic | India-made COVID-19 vaccine likely to be ready in 18 months, says IISc's Mynvax

Coronavirus pandemic | India-made COVID-19 vaccine likely to be ready in 18 months, says IISc's Mynvax

Coronavirus Crisis | Many jobs may vanish forever as layoffs mount

Coronavirus Crisis | Many jobs may vanish forever as layoffs mount

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.