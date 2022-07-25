Supreme Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,205.98 crore, up 64.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,205.98 crore in June 2022 up 64.37% from Rs. 1,342.08 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 213.85 crore in June 2022 up 25.68% from Rs. 170.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 273.46 crore in June 2022 up 27.44% from Rs. 214.58 crore in June 2021.

Supreme Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 16.84 in June 2022 from Rs. 13.40 in June 2021.

Supreme Ind shares closed at 1,895.05 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.46% returns over the last 6 months and -9.57% over the last 12 months.