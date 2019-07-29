Supreme Ind Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,436.83 crore, up 6.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,436.83 crore in June 2019 up 6.77% from Rs. 1,345.71 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 87.12 crore in June 2019 down 36.11% from Rs. 136.35 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 167.39 crore in June 2019 down 10.14% from Rs. 186.28 crore in June 2018.

Supreme Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.86 in June 2019 from Rs. 7.62 in June 2018.

Supreme Ind shares closed at 1,100.65 on July 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given 10.71% returns over the last 6 months and -8.22% over the last 12 months.