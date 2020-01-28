Supreme Ind Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,373.32 crore, down 2.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,373.32 crore in December 2019 down 2.63% from Rs. 1,410.41 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.39 crore in December 2019 up 52.37% from Rs. 80.98 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 221.73 crore in December 2019 up 21.12% from Rs. 183.07 crore in December 2018.

Supreme Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 9.71 in December 2019 from Rs. 6.37 in December 2018.

Supreme Ind shares closed at 1,350.70 on January 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given 25.66% returns over the last 6 months and 35.86% over the last 12 months.