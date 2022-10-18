Supreme Holding Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.40 crore, up 13.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.40 crore in September 2022 up 13.34% from Rs. 13.58 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.54 crore in September 2022 up 1942.2% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.01 crore in September 2022 up 652.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2021.

Supreme Holding EPS has increased to Rs. 0.72 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in September 2021.

Supreme Holding shares closed at 155.50 on October 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 287.78% returns over the last 6 months and 793.68% over the last 12 months.