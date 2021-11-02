Supreme Holding Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.58 crore, up 101.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.58 crore in September 2021 up 101.88% from Rs. 6.73 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021 up 81.34% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2021 up 150% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2020.

Supreme Holding EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2020.

Supreme Holding shares closed at 9.50 on November 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given -40.06% returns over the last 6 months and -32.43% over the last 12 months.