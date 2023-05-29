Supreme Holding Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.89 crore, down 38.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.89 crore in March 2023 down 38.6% from Rs. 27.51 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2023 down 52.76% from Rs. 4.26 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2023 down 51.02% from Rs. 5.37 crore in March 2022.

Supreme Holding EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.57 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.20 in March 2022.

Supreme Holding shares closed at 81.52 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -36.83% returns over the last 6 months and 48.35% over the last 12 months.