Supreme Holding Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.51 crore, up 147.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.51 crore in March 2022 up 147.56% from Rs. 11.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.26 crore in March 2022 up 448.02% from Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.37 crore in March 2022 up 444.23% from Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2021.

Supreme Holding EPS has increased to Rs. 1.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.34 in March 2021.

Supreme Holding shares closed at 53.65 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 309.85% returns over the last 6 months and 158.55% over the last 12 months.