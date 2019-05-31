Supreme Holding Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 24.25 crore, up 37.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.25 crore in March 2019 up 37.37% from Rs. 17.65 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.59 crore in March 2019 up 301.18% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.95 crore in March 2019 up 170.64% from Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2018.

Supreme Holding EPS has increased to Rs. 0.73 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.18 in March 2018.

Supreme Holding shares closed at 20.90 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -29.15% returns over the last 12 months.