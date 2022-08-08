Supreme Holding Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.23 crore, up 14.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.23 crore in June 2022 up 14.52% from Rs. 15.92 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2022 up 9.43% from Rs. 2.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.62 crore in June 2022 up 6.07% from Rs. 2.47 crore in June 2021.

Supreme Holding EPS has increased to Rs. 0.68 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.62 in June 2021.

Supreme Holding shares closed at 102.05 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 507.44% returns over the last 6 months and 414.11% over the last 12 months.