 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Supreme Holding Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.60 crore, up 16.56% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 01:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supreme Holdings & Hospitality are:

Net Sales at Rs 22.60 crore in December 2022 up 16.56% from Rs. 19.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.92 crore in December 2022 down 21.31% from Rs. 6.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.37 crore in December 2022 down 18.33% from Rs. 7.80 crore in December 2021.

Supreme Holding EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.39 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.76 in December 2021.

Supreme Holding shares closed at 115.50 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.33% returns over the last 6 months and 567.63% over the last 12 months.

Supreme Holdings & Hospitality
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 22.60 15.40 19.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 22.60 15.40 19.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 11.72 10.28
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.64 0.44 0.60
Depreciation 0.10 0.10 0.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.32 0.91 0.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.54 2.22 7.57
Other Income 0.73 0.69 0.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.27 2.91 7.70
Interest 0.00 0.00 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.27 2.91 7.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.27 2.91 7.70
Tax 1.35 0.37 1.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.92 2.54 6.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.92 2.54 6.25
Equity Share Capital 35.48 35.48 35.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.39 0.72 1.76
Diluted EPS 1.38 0.71 1.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.39 0.72 1.76
Diluted EPS 1.38 0.71 1.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Supreme Holding #Supreme Holdings & Hospitality
first published: Jan 20, 2023 01:11 pm