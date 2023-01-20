Supreme Holding Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.60 crore, up 16.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.60 crore in December 2022 up 16.56% from Rs. 19.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.92 crore in December 2022 down 21.31% from Rs. 6.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.37 crore in December 2022 down 18.33% from Rs. 7.80 crore in December 2021.

Supreme Holding EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.39 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.76 in December 2021.

Supreme Holding shares closed at 115.50 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.33% returns over the last 6 months and 567.63% over the last 12 months.