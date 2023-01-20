English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Attend Today : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Supreme Holding Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.60 crore, up 16.56% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 01:28 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supreme Holdings & Hospitality are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.60 crore in December 2022 up 16.56% from Rs. 19.39 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.92 crore in December 2022 down 21.31% from Rs. 6.25 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.37 crore in December 2022 down 18.33% from Rs. 7.80 crore in December 2021.

    Supreme Holding EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.39 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.76 in December 2021.

    Supreme Holding shares closed at 115.50 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.33% returns over the last 6 months and 567.63% over the last 12 months.

    Supreme Holdings & Hospitality
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.6015.4019.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.6015.4019.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--11.7210.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.640.440.60
    Depreciation0.100.100.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.320.910.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.542.227.57
    Other Income0.730.690.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.272.917.70
    Interest0.000.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.272.917.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.272.917.70
    Tax1.350.371.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.922.546.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.922.546.25
    Equity Share Capital35.4835.4835.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.390.721.76
    Diluted EPS1.380.711.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.390.721.76
    Diluted EPS1.380.711.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Supreme Holding #Supreme Holdings & Hospitality
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 01:11 pm