Supreme Holding Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.39 crore, down 19.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.39 crore in December 2021 down 19.82% from Rs. 24.18 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.25 crore in December 2021 up 123.34% from Rs. 2.80 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.80 crore in December 2021 up 150.8% from Rs. 3.11 crore in December 2020.

Supreme Holding EPS has increased to Rs. 1.76 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.79 in December 2020.

Supreme Holding shares closed at 17.10 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.31% returns over the last 6 months and 14.53% over the last 12 months.