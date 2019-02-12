Supreme Holding Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 12.04 crore, up 62.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.04 crore in December 2018 up 62.02% from Rs. 7.43 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2018 up 880.1% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2018 up 78.95% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2017.

Supreme Holding EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2017.

Supreme Holding shares closed at 17.30 on February 08, 2019 (BSE)