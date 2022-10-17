 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Supreme Holding Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.40 crore, up 13.34% Y-o-Y

Oct 17, 2022 / 02:12 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Supreme Holdings & Hospitality are:Net Sales at Rs 15.40 crore in September 2022 up 13.34% from Rs. 13.58 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.72 crore in September 2022 up 1873.51% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.19 crore in September 2022 up 678.05% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2021.
Supreme Holding EPS has increased to Rs. 0.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in September 2021. Supreme Holding shares closed at 150.00 on October 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 274.06% returns over the last 6 months and 762.07% over the last 12 months.
Supreme Holdings & Hospitality
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations15.4018.2313.58
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations15.4018.2313.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials11.7214.3411.50
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.440.520.61
Depreciation0.100.100.10
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.911.321.16
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.221.950.22
Other Income0.870.570.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.092.520.31
Interest0.000.000.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.092.520.31
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.092.520.31
Tax0.370.110.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.722.410.14
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.722.410.14
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.722.410.14
Equity Share Capital35.4835.4835.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.770.680.04
Diluted EPS0.760.680.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.770.680.04
Diluted EPS0.760.680.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 17, 2022 02:00 pm
