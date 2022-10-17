Supreme Holding Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.40 crore, up 13.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.40 crore in September 2022 up 13.34% from Rs. 13.58 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.72 crore in September 2022 up 1873.51% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.19 crore in September 2022 up 678.05% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2021.

Supreme Holding EPS has increased to Rs. 0.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in September 2021.