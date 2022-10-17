Supreme Holding Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.40 crore, up 13.34% Y-o-Y
October 17, 2022 / 02:12 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Supreme Holdings & Hospitality are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.40 crore in September 2022 up 13.34% from Rs. 13.58 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.72 crore in September 2022 up 1873.51% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.19 crore in September 2022 up 678.05% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2021.
Supreme Holding EPS has increased to Rs. 0.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in September 2021.
|Supreme Holding shares closed at 150.00 on October 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 274.06% returns over the last 6 months and 762.07% over the last 12 months.
|Supreme Holdings & Hospitality
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.40
|18.23
|13.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.40
|18.23
|13.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.72
|14.34
|11.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.44
|0.52
|0.61
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.10
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.91
|1.32
|1.16
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.22
|1.95
|0.22
|Other Income
|0.87
|0.57
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.09
|2.52
|0.31
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.09
|2.52
|0.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.09
|2.52
|0.31
|Tax
|0.37
|0.11
|0.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.72
|2.41
|0.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.72
|2.41
|0.14
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2.72
|2.41
|0.14
|Equity Share Capital
|35.48
|35.48
|35.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.77
|0.68
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|0.76
|0.68
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.77
|0.68
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|0.76
|0.68
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited