    Supreme Holding Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.89 crore, down 38.6% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Supreme Holdings & Hospitality are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.89 crore in March 2023 down 38.6% from Rs. 27.51 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.92 crore in March 2023 down 54.79% from Rs. 4.25 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.52 crore in March 2023 down 53.07% from Rs. 5.37 crore in March 2022.

    Supreme Holding EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.54 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.20 in March 2022.

    Supreme Holding shares closed at 81.52 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -36.83% returns over the last 6 months and 48.35% over the last 12 months.

    Supreme Holdings & Hospitality
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.8922.6027.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.8922.6027.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.86--21.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.850.660.71
    Depreciation0.100.100.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.8616.481.14
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.215.374.05
    Other Income1.210.931.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.426.295.25
    Interest--0.000.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.426.295.03
    Exceptional Items0.01----
    P/L Before Tax2.436.295.03
    Tax0.511.380.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.924.914.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.924.914.25
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--0.00--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.924.914.25
    Equity Share Capital35.4835.4835.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.541.381.20
    Diluted EPS0.531.381.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.541.381.20
    Diluted EPS0.531.381.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 11:33 am