Supreme Holding Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.59 crore, down 25.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.59 crore in June 2023 down 25.42% from Rs. 18.23 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2023 down 15.62% from Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.93 crore in June 2023 up 50% from Rs. 2.62 crore in June 2022.

Supreme Holding EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.57 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.68 in June 2022.

Supreme Holding shares closed at 90.13 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.31% returns over the last 6 months and -13.17% over the last 12 months.