Supreme Holding Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.92 crore, up 394.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.92 crore in June 2021 up 394.49% from Rs. 3.22 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.22 crore in June 2021 up 743.13% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.50 crore in June 2021 up 1100% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2020.

Supreme Holding EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2020.

Supreme Holding shares closed at 19.95 on August 02, 2021 (BSE)