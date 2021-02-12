Supreme Holding Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 24.18 crore, up 88.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.18 crore in December 2020 up 88.15% from Rs. 12.85 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.83 crore in December 2020 up 370.83% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.15 crore in December 2020 up 331.51% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2019.

Supreme Holding EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.17 in December 2019.

Supreme Holding shares closed at 14.49 on February 11, 2021 (BSE)