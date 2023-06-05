Supreme Enginee Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.19 crore, down 13.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supreme Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.19 crore in March 2023 down 13.58% from Rs. 4.84 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 98.08 crore in March 2023 down 1894.16% from Rs. 4.92 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 99.40 crore in March 2023 down 1747.58% from Rs. 5.38 crore in March 2022.
Supreme Enginee shares closed at 0.70 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -50.00% returns over the last 6 months and -70.21% over the last 12 months.
|Supreme Engineering
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.19
|3.05
|4.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.19
|3.05
|4.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.60
|2.60
|5.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.67
|0.62
|0.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.49
|0.27
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.54
|0.54
|0.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|96.99
|0.82
|4.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-100.10
|-1.80
|-6.03
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.04
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-99.94
|-1.77
|-5.99
|Interest
|0.05
|0.40
|0.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-99.99
|-2.17
|-6.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-99.99
|-2.17
|-6.27
|Tax
|-1.91
|-0.03
|-1.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-98.08
|-2.14
|-4.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-98.08
|-2.14
|-4.92
|Equity Share Capital
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-39.25
|-0.79
|-1.98
|Diluted EPS
|-39.25
|-0.79
|-1.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-39.25
|-0.79
|-1.98
|Diluted EPS
|-39.25
|-0.79
|-1.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited