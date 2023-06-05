Supreme Enginee Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.19 crore, down 13.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.19 crore in March 2023 down 13.58% from Rs. 4.84 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 98.08 crore in March 2023 down 1894.16% from Rs. 4.92 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 99.40 crore in March 2023 down 1747.58% from Rs. 5.38 crore in March 2022.

Supreme Enginee shares closed at 0.70 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -50.00% returns over the last 6 months and -70.21% over the last 12 months.