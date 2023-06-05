English
    Supreme Enginee Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.19 crore, down 13.58% Y-o-Y

    June 05, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supreme Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.19 crore in March 2023 down 13.58% from Rs. 4.84 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 98.08 crore in March 2023 down 1894.16% from Rs. 4.92 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 99.40 crore in March 2023 down 1747.58% from Rs. 5.38 crore in March 2022.

    Supreme Enginee shares closed at 0.70 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -50.00% returns over the last 6 months and -70.21% over the last 12 months.

    Supreme Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.193.054.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.193.054.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.602.605.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.670.620.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.490.270.11
    Depreciation0.540.540.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses96.990.824.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-100.10-1.80-6.03
    Other Income0.160.040.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-99.94-1.77-5.99
    Interest0.050.400.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-99.99-2.17-6.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-99.99-2.17-6.27
    Tax-1.91-0.03-1.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-98.08-2.14-4.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-98.08-2.14-4.92
    Equity Share Capital25.0025.0025.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-39.25-0.79-1.98
    Diluted EPS-39.25-0.79-1.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-39.25-0.79-1.98
    Diluted EPS-39.25-0.79-1.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 5, 2023 09:33 am