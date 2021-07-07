Supreme Enginee Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 27.59 crore, down 55.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.59 crore in March 2021 down 55.77% from Rs. 62.37 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.49 crore in March 2021 down 51.39% from Rs. 9.24 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.54 crore in March 2021 down 35.22% from Rs. 11.64 crore in March 2020.

Supreme Enginee EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.70 in March 2020.

Supreme Enginee shares closed at 37.10 on July 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 30.18% returns over the last 6 months and 108.43% over the last 12 months.